Phil Cromer to be sworn in as Beaufort’s new mayor

Phil Cromer bested Mike Sutton garnering more than 65% of the votes, based on unofficial...
City of Beaufort
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort’s new mayor will be sworn in soon at a special city council meeting.

Phil Cromer will be taking over the final eleven months of former Mayor Stephen Murray’s term.

Cromer won last week’s special election with more than 65% of the vote. The former city councilman served two terms from 2014 through 2022. When WTOC spoke to Cromer before the election, he told me that he wants to prioritize issues like affordable housing and economic development in the city.

“We have emerging issues, or pressing issues such as affordable housing, economic development, infrastructure that need our undivided attention. And first thing I will do as mayor is make it my priority to try to bring the sides together so we can focus on what’s truly important for the city and move it forward,” Mayor-Elect Phil Cromer said.

When we spoke before the vote, Cromer says that he will most likely run for reelection once his 11-month term is up.

