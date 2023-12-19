Phil Cromer sworn in as Beaufort mayor

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - Beaufort officially has a new mayor.

Phil Cromer was sworn in Tuesday taking over for the last eleven months of former mayor Stephen Murray’s term.

Cromer will now lead the city of Beaufort as mayor for the next eleven months.

Cromer won last week’s special election with more than 65% of the vote. The former city councilman served two terms from 2014 through 2022.

WTOC spoke to Cromer before the election, he told me that he wants to prioritize issues like affordable housing and economic development in the city.

Cromer plans to run for re-election in November.

