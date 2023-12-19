Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Phil Cromer sworn in as Beaufort mayor

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - Beaufort officially has a new mayor.

Phil Cromer was sworn in Tuesday taking over for the last eleven months of former mayor Stephen Murray’s term.

Cromer will now lead the city of Beaufort as mayor for the next eleven months.

Cromer won last week’s special election with more than 65% of the vote. The former city councilman served two terms from 2014 through 2022.

WTOC spoke to Cromer before the election, he told me that he wants to prioritize issues like affordable housing and economic development in the city.

Cromer plans to run for re-election in November.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
A 16-year-old is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Lowcountry early Sunday morning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd
Southbound Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd. reopened after crash

Latest News

Savannah City Council votes to rezone land on Wild Heron Road in Georgetown
Phil Cromer sworn in as Beaufort mayor
Savannah City Council votes to rezone land on Wild Heron Road in Georgetown
Savannah City Council votes to rezone land on Wild Heron Road in Georgetown
FILE
Railroad quiet zones in Savannah delayed, first phase to begin in January