Railroad quiet zones in Savannah delayed, first phase to begin in January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannahians will have to wait a little longer before the sound of train horns becomes a thing of the past.

City officials confirm to WTOC that a push to bring Quiet Zones to Savannah has been delayed.

Quiet zones are sections of track where a train would not blare its horn routinely. City officials had hoped to have these zones in effect by November pending federal approval but that’s been delayed.

In order to get the federal government to approve quiet zones, the city and rail partners had to upgrade all rail crossings in the proposed corridor.

The first phase would impact about 1,800 properties that wouldn’t regularly hear train noises and would extend on the CSX line from President to Habersham streets.

The plan hit a snag though during the federal approval process.

A statement from a City of Savannah spokesperson says in part:

”We received positive feedback from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) from a preliminary review of our Notice of Establishment (NOE) document, with one minor update required. We are actively working with our partners on this update and are hoping to see implementation of the quiet zone in the first quarter of next year.”

WTOC reached out to the companies operating the rail line as well as the FRA to see what the required minor update was but they weren’t immediately available for comment.

A city spokesperson says that Savannah’s quiet zone application has been put through with phase one expected to start January 10th.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.