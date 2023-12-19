Roads in Bulloch Co. still seeing impacts from Idalia nearly four months later

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly four months after Hurricane Idalia, some roads in Bulloch County still show the effects of the storm.

One road in Brooklet, Brannen Pond Road specifically, is still undrivable. The county has blocked that road with dirt.

WTOC spoke with the county engineer to see which sorts of steps are being taken to help fix roads damaged as seriously as this one.

“The entire city of Brooklet drains to this location,” said Brad Deal, the county engineer for Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to help find some solutions to save these destroyed roads. With this, the county is requesting a FEMA grant to help assist in the ongoing repairs.

Deal said they plan on implementing a new design on some of these damaged roads. Tuesday, Bulloch County approved a contract for those updated design services.

He says they’ll need those federal funds before they can begin fixing the roads and allowing drivers back on.

“It may happen again in a few years. We would be wasting our money if we just put it back the way that it was,” said Deal.

These extended closures have not been ideal for some of the residents in Brooklet. Brannen Pond Road has been a been a very busy street here, with many now having to go downtown to get to the nearby schools in the area.

“We know that is an inconvenience for a good many of people. And I’d just say I hope everyone can be patient with us as we make this much needed improvement,” said Deal.

