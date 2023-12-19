Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 217th annual meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held it’s 217th annual meeting at the Westin Tuesday.

Members from the downtown business association, the greater pooler area chamber of commerce and visitors bureau and so many other organizations in the community attended.

Bert Brantley, the president and CEO of the Savannah area chamber of commerce says the meeting was all about reflecting on the year and preparing for the future.

“We had a great 2023. A lot of Savannah’s legislative parties got passed including funding the new convention center. Next year we talk about workforce a lot and how do we fill all the jobs that are available. How do we address issues such as homelessness and childcare and housing. It’s a time to reflect but its also a time to look forward to on some really big challenges and issues we are working on.”

The meeting also touched on the importance of partnership and networking.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.