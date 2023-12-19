Savannah City Council votes to rezone land on Wild Heron Road in Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A controversial subdivision was among some of the items voted on at Tuesday’s Savannah city council meeting.

Members closed out the year by voting to rezone more than 100 acres on the city’s southside...paving the way for hundreds of homes there.

“I feel like we were thrown under the bus,” said Margaret Ellison, who lives near the development.

Those who live near a proposed development in Georgetown are voicing frustration after Savannah’s city council voted in favor of a new development expected to bring 350 homes.

Under a six to three vote, members gave approval for 105 acres along Wild Heron Road between King George Boulevard and Chevis Road to be used by developer Landmark 24 for residential use.

Some people who live near the property are concerned about how the new construction may impact area.

“By putting in these homes, they don’t see the traffic speeding down the roads,” said Ellison.

“With this new development, and they get 350 large homes, you’re going to have many kids that aren’t going to be able to cross the street to get to school.”

Before the vote, District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said the new development would help boost economic growth and infrastructure on the Southside while also reducing the city’s housing shortage.

“Our community would see new sidewalks, crosswalks, buffers, fencing, and traffic calming to include roundabouts and King George and Wild Heron,” said Purtee.

The Alderman says the development would take 15 years to complete.

With construction slated to start in 18 months, nearby residents are bracing for change.

“I can’t imagine what that whole area is going to change to,” said Ellison.

This was the final meeting for the 139th council. Eight of the nine current members will return for the 140th council.

They’re expected to be sworn in January 2nd.

