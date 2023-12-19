Tybee Island officials prepare for 2024 Orange Crush event, what you can expect

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The dates for the 2024 Orange Crush event have been released and Tybee Island Officials are already planning for the event.

Last years event left a lot of people looking for better communication and more action upfront after arrests and car accidents.

For next years event , Tybee Island will have a new mayor.

Leaving many of you wondering if he will be able to make the event better for those who call Tybee home.

If you search Orange Crush and Tybee Island on Facebook.

This is what you’re going to see. Pictures and videos of hundreds of people drinking and partying.

Articles highlighting community concerns and assault investigations.

A beach left deserted with tons of trash.

And you’ll find this flyer.

Saying that the 2024 Orange Crush event will be the weekend of April 19.

“People were dancing, and twerking, it was crazy.”

The beach bash has been held on Tybee for a long time but this year’s celebration was bigger than many expected.

Forcing the city to bring in outside support .

Costing them around $187,000.

A price tag no one especially current Mayor Shirley Sessions planned to have to pay.

“We cannot forbid people from coming onto our beach”.

Let me give you a better look at how many people were at Orange Crush this year.

According to the city anywhere between 40 to 50,000 people came onto the island that Saturday.

And 11,000 cars came on and off the 3 mile island.

Mayor Elect Brian West says it was chaos.

“One of our officers were struck in the face by a bottle, doing 360′s in the road”.

There were also fights. Leading police to ask for warrants.

Trying to find the people that beat and robbed a mother and her daughter.

Just one arrest that was spoken about at a council meeting shortly after the event in August.

“There were promoters that were actually arrested on Tybee”

The trash that was left behind was a physical reminder that things needed to change for 2024′s event.

WTOC caught up with Mayor Elect Brian West. Asking him the questions you all want to know.

WTOC asked him if the town was going to ask for additional support for next years event.

West says the police chief is already working with other agencies to see if the can help out, but nothing has been set in stone.

“We haven’t gotten a definite, but if you plan for enough in advance it is possible.”

WTOC also asked about the resolution that the city is working on.

West says they’re asking for permission to take control of the road leading onto the island if they need to.

But again, nothing has been finalized yet.

“If that goes before the state early on then we may have that in force by the time orange crush arrives”.

“Have you spoken to the organizer 1-1 you and them.

“I have not, we have a meeting planned today.”

WTOC checked back in with West on the phone to see how that meeting went.

He told me there are two promoters for the event.

One of them is working with a Tybee resident to organize events to make Orange Crush more structured. And hopefully cut down on the chaos.

But the clock is ticking on whether they will be able to get their vender permits in time.

“I made a promise last year that if I were involved in the planning this year that we would not have that experience again and I am still committed to that.”

A commitment and promise we’ll be following.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.