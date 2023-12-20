1 person injured following shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The shooting happened Dec. 19 around 1:56 p.m.

Police say they responded to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

An 18-year-old was later taken to a hospital in Savannah for further treatment.

The GBI and Vidalia Police Department are investigating.

If you have information, call the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123 or GBI at 478-374-6988.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.