Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

1 person injured following shooting in Vidalia

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The shooting happened Dec. 19 around 1:56 p.m.

Police say they responded to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

An 18-year-old was later taken to a hospital in Savannah for further treatment.

The GBI and Vidalia Police Department are investigating.

If you have information, call the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123 or GBI at 478-374-6988.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

Hardeeville Police Department under construction, being expanded
Hardeeville Police Department under construction, being expanded
THE News at 4
Hardeeville Police Department under construction, being expanded
New park coming to a historic Gullah Geechee neighborhood
New park coming to a historic Gullah Geechee neighborhood
Georgia shrimpers struggle amid flood of foreign imports