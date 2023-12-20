Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Tiffany Morris-Noble
Top Teacher : Tiffany Morris-Noble
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
New park coming to a historic Gullah Geechee neighborhood
New park coming to a historic Gullah Geechee neighborhood
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy hospitalized after being attacked by dog