BLOG: Early National Signing Day updates from around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Early National Signing Day is Wednesday, Dec. 20.

WTOC will be keeping track of local high school athletes as well as updates from Georgia Southern University and Savannah State University.

UPDATE (9 a.m.) - A Benedictine Cadet will be playing in Statesboro.

This run from Benedictine’s quarterfinal game this year is a great example of who Bryce Baker is.



Patient, physical, tough.



Georgia Southern’s newest commit is going to shine in the Sun Belt.@_BryceBaker | @TheBC400 | @GSAthletics_FB | #HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/PTrNPssifK — Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) December 19, 2023

Update (9:15 a.m.) - A few signings have come in for Georgia Southern University.

You can keep up with more Georgia Southern signings at the link in the tweet below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.