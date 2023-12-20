Sky Cams
BLOG: Early National Signing Day updates from around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Early National Signing Day is Wednesday, Dec. 20.

WTOC will be keeping track of local high school athletes as well as updates from Georgia Southern University and Savannah State University.

UPDATE (9 a.m.) - A Benedictine Cadet will be playing in Statesboro.

Update (9:15 a.m.) - A few signings have come in for Georgia Southern University.

You can keep up with more Georgia Southern signings at the link in the tweet below:

