Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later

Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years after she disappeared.
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - In Washington state, DNA technology has identified a victim of the Green River Killer.

Lori Anne Razpotnik was just 15 years old when she disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in 1995, along with a second set of remains, but Lori Anne could not be identified.

At the time, detectives were investigating Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer.

Ridgway pleaded guilty this year to killing 48 women.

He is now 74 years old and serving a life sentence at the state prison in Walla Walla, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
Adult and teen sentenced for killing 11-year-old girl
Voters in unincorporated parts of Chatham County could soon decide whether to become part of...
Garden City wants expansion to increase quality of life for residents, future of annexation in limbo