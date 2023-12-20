Evans Co. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Evans County man has been sentenced for distributing cocaine as part of a major drug trafficking network.

52-year-old Tony Deshawn Slater was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Slater was fined $2,500 and ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. There is no parole.

“We’re gratified at the number of law enforcement agencies from such a large geographic area coordinating their efforts to identify and disrupt this major drug distribution network,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Together we will continue to hold accountable those who endanger our communities by distributing illegal drugs.”

Slater was one of 32 defendants named in the November 2022 indictment. The investigation identified drug trafficking operations spanning Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties, and elsewhere, from as early as January 2016.

The conspiracy is alleged to have imported large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs from Mexico and the Caribbean for distribution in the Southern District.

Slater, with multiple prior convictions for distributing and possessing cocaine and other drugs, pled guilty in May to Distribution of Cocaine.

The investigation also revealed that Slater possessed firearms and maintained a premises for purposes of distributing a controlled substance.

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF).

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

