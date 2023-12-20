Freezing morning, warmer heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning will be the coldest of the week!

Many of us are below freezing this morning! Give yourself a few minutes to scrape your windshield before heading out the door! pic.twitter.com/ueqChyaJJA — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 20, 2023

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30 for inland communities, causing plenty of frost to form on cars this morning. After a very cold start, we’ll warm to the lower 50s at lunchtime. Highs warm to the mid 50s with clouds increasing through the afternoon.

Dry weather will still persist across the area tonight through the end of the week

We’ll see this warming trend extend through the rest of the week. Thursday morning will be in the mid 30s around Savannah with highs near 60 degrees. Highs in the low to mid 60s hang out from the end of the week through the weekend.

If you are traveling this weekend, Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s. There is a chance of rain late Sunday but most of the rain will move in on Christmas itself. Keep that in mind if you are driving or flying on Monday! Wetter weather will be around next week after Christmas.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

