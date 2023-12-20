Garden City wants expansion to increase quality of life for residents, future of annexation in limbo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders have expressed frustration over being left in the dark about a bill that would allow Garden City to expand its borders, and now, we’re hearing from Garden City leaders for the first time.

The need for expansion comes down to both residential quality of life and the number of residents, according to City Manager Scott Robider. If Garden City were to have a larger population, the City would get a larger share of tax revenue from funds like LOST, SPLOST, and TSPLOST (if it were to be put back on the ballot).

“We face industrial encroachment on a daily basis, based on our proximity to the Georgia Ports, so we see this annexation as being vital to secure a safe and functional future for the City of Garden City,” says Robider.

If Garden City were to expand- Robider says that the City would develop a master plan for the new areas that wouldn’t permit industrial developments- therefore keeping the focus of the new areas on residential life.

One of the concerns raised by County leaders is Garden City’s ability to bring public safety services, like police and fire, to new residential areas. Robider says that the hope is Garden City would work with the County to put a transition plan in place, but he believes Garden City would eventually be able to service new areas.

“Our fire department is run professionally, and we’re an ISO 2 City, compared to what I believe the County’s rating is right now is 3 or 4, we also have the only nationally accredited police department. So we’re CALEA certified and State certified, so as far as public safety, I feel like we have a lot to bring to the table,” says Robider.

Robider says Garden City is also working on perfecting the map of what areas they would annex. Parts of the area the original bill allows, has already been annexed by the City of Savannah. Robider says Garden City leaders have met with Savannah leaders to make sure that there’s no overlap between the two, and that they’re actually asking for a new bill to be passed to update new potential borders.

“There was some language that was left out of the current bill by the special legislative council, so we’re looking to add that language in and work with Savannah and the County.”

There are still a few steps left before Garden City would be able to annex portions of the County. The bill hasn’t been signed into law yet- and the City of Garden City is actually asking Governor Kemp to veto the original bill so, again, a new one that includes updated expansion borders can be written and passed.

Robider also adds that Garden City did give proper notification to Chatham County about the original bill. He provided WTOC with a copy of a letter, that was dated November 28th, that was sent to the County to notify them of the bill. The bill was introduced on November 29th.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said in a meeting with state delegation last Friday that the County did not receive notification of the bill prior to it being voted on.

“We didn’t know about it. In fact, that day you all voted was the day the manager, found out from our police chief. And I found out from someone calling me to tell me ‘did you know this was going on?” Ellis said.

Robider says he’s not sure where the breakdown in communication was.

“I don’t know if proper attention was given to the letter, but that’s what we think has happened. We don’t think the County woudl’ve received the notice they would’ve liked to receive, but we did provide the proper legal notice,” says Robider.

WTOC will continue to monitor the situation.

