Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

A Georgia chemical plant that closed after erupting in flames in April will be dismantled next year

(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia chemical plant that shut down after a raging fire in April will be dismantled next year as the owner prepares to sell the property.

Residents living within a mile of the Pinova plant in coastal Brunswick were forced to shelter in their homes when the towering blaze broke out. Firefighters spent weeks monitoring the site to ensure the flames didn’t rekindle.

Pinova operations director Ron Kurtz told Glynn County commissioners Tuesday that the plant will be decommissioned in 2024, with all buildings being removed to prepare the site for a new owner.

The company had previously said the plant, which employed more than 200 workers, would not reopen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

Travis Marquis Webb
Man arrested after June Statesboro shooting
McDonald's Opening
Pooler McDonald’s celebrates opening with $10k donations, car giveaway
Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Police Lights
Evans Co. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine