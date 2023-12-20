A Georgia chemical plant that closed after erupting in flames in April will be dismantled next year

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia chemical plant that shut down after a raging fire in April will be dismantled next year as the owner prepares to sell the property.

Residents living within a mile of the Pinova plant in coastal Brunswick were forced to shelter in their homes when the towering blaze broke out. Firefighters spent weeks monitoring the site to ensure the flames didn’t rekindle.

Pinova operations director Ron Kurtz told Glynn County commissioners Tuesday that the plant will be decommissioned in 2024, with all buildings being removed to prepare the site for a new owner.

The company had previously said the plant, which employed more than 200 workers, would not reopen.

