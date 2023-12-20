Georgia shrimpers struggle amid flood of foreign imports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shrimping is a multi-million-dollar industry in Georgia, and it’s woven into the fabric of the state’s history.

Now, local shrimpers say they’re struggling and high levels of imported shrimp may be to blame.

The International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether foreign shrimp is being dumped onto the American market at the cost of local shrimpers.

This, while the number of Georgia’s shrimpers is at its lowest ever recorded.

Pat Mathews has been in the shrimping industry for decades.

“This year has been the toughest year we’ve had so far.”

Mathews is the owner of Lazaretto Packing Company on Tybee Island, a shrimping dock that’s been in his family for three generations.

“They unload their shrimp with me, and I pack them and ship them, and make a little packing fee off of the shrimp. We have to have a large volume of shrimp in order for me to be able to pay the taxes,” Pat Mathews said.

A large volume of shrimp needed to make a profit. As the number of people working in the industry dwindles.

According to Georgia’s Coastal Resources Division in 1979, the state issued more than 1400 shrimping licenses. In 2023, that number is down to just 184- the lowest number on record with the state.

“There’s a lot of people who aren’t shrimping, because there’s no market, there’s nowhere to sell them, and it costs a lot to go shrimping,” Page Morrison said.

It’s the market that’s under investigation by the International Trade Commission.

The United States imported a record number of frozen shrimp in 2021. And those in the domestic industry say, they’re still feeling the impact.

In 2021—the U.S. imported more than 1.8 billion pounds of shrimp, according to ITC data.

So, while the U.S. has imported fewer shrimp since then, that spike in imports in 2021 flooded the market with the product, driving the total price per pound down on imported shrimp… it’s dropped by 13.4% this year compared to last- averaging $3.75 per pound. This impacts what local shrimpers can get for their product.

‘”Whatever that market price is, is the price that you’re going to get back. Right now, what we’re seeing is India and Ecuador, along with Vietnam and Indonesia, are leading prices for all shrimp across the market down. Domestic prices are having to meet those prices.” Nathan Rickard said.

The International Trade Commission’s investigation will decide if anti-dumping duties, an extra charge put on foreign imports sold below fair market value -- are needed for Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Ecuador. India and Vietnam were previously taxed for this same issue in 2005.

“What we have right now is a market where very few people are able to participate because of the level of unfair trade that’s going on. Everyone else has been closed out, and we’d like to see that so it’s something where everyone is competing on a level playing field,” Rickard said.

Back at the dock those in the industry are hoping for more sustainable pricing for their product.

“I hope there’s something they can do to help us. It’s all I can say. We need it,” Mathews said.

The investigation through the International Trade Commission is expected to take about a year.

