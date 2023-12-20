Hardeeville Police Department under construction, being expanded

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - The constant growth of Hardeeville is leading to growth of the city’s emergency departments as well.

If you drive past the Hardeeville Police Department, you might notice it’s been getting a little longer which has been a long time coming.

“It’s been long, long overdue,” said Jodie McMahon, Capital Improvements Project Manager for the City of Hardeeville.

Just under $1.5 million have been put into the upgrades.

There will be new office space for detectives, storage facilities, a new break room, an enclosed garage, and even this massive vault, which should have around 27,000 cubic feet of storage for weapons, evidence and narcotics.

The building… growing with the city.

“This is a testament to the city’s growth, yes, as a matter of fact, this is a band-aid, and we need a large police department expansion or new building,” said McMahon.

The company who is working on the expansion, IP Builders, has worked in Hardeeville before and is glad to be back.

“I love it, it’s money in everybody’s pocket the way I look at it. We like to make a good relationship with everybody that we work with and can seal future projects if possible and keep moving,” Joe Padgett, the superintendent for IP Builders.

Padgett said that construction is planned to be done by February.

