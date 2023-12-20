Sky Cams
Hardeeville Police shares safety tips for the holidays

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Over in Hardeeville, police officers say the holiday season is one of the busiest times of year for the department.

They shared some tips for safety with WTOC.

The department’s captain said that if you’re planning to go out of town, have a neighbor or friend keep an eye out for any package deliveries.

If you’re ordering gifts online, consider having them delivered to a package locker or PO box. If you’re doing your shopping in person, keeping your gifts safe starts as soon as you get to the car.

Captain Jonah Jenkins with Hardeeville Police Department says, “make sure that if you’ve got gifts that you’re putting them in the trunk of your vehicle, or trying to secure them in your vehicle to where they’re not noticeable from the outside of the vehicle. This time of year we see a lot of people that are breaking into vehicles, snatching the gifts that have been purchased, and taking off with them.”

