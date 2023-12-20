Head of trolley tour group discusses proposed changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC follows up on concerns from some downtown Savannah residents about too much tourism in their neighborhood.

The head of a trolley tour group is speaking out about proposals he says could calm resident fears.

Directional speakers and adjusted routes are some of the ideas set forth at a recent meeting between trolley companies and downtown residents.

Old Town Trolley Tours General Manager Gary Patrick says the new speakers, still in a research phase, would limit the range of noise coming from buses.

“The trolleys would not have the sound leaving the vehicles, it would actually be staying in the vehicles, which I think would be a much better option than looking at earbuds or earphones,” said Patrick.

He also proposed greater collaboration among trolley tour companies to adjust routes in residential areas.

It comes in response to downtown Savannah residents who spoke out earlier this year claiming tour noise impacts their quality of life.

Patrick says these proposals are just that, proposals, and nothing is set in stone. But he’s hoping these ideas can help strike a balance between resident concerns and trolley tour groups.

“As somebody who runs a business here, we have certain rights. I did see some of their presentations and I’d be wrong to say that it didn’t actually affect me when I saw it,” said Patrick.

In response, the president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association said in part:

”We are not focused on the number of tourists, only on the large number of trolleys driving on our streets. This trolley number is in great need of being reduced. We are open to listening to their proposals, but we are determined to achieve effective change.”

According to Patrick, on average, daytime business among the main trolley groups accounts for just over half a million customers a year... out of 9.7 million overnight visitors in 2022, according to Visit Savannah.

Patrick says compliance and route collaboration could be in place by the 2024 season.

“As good stewards in the community, compliance was the key, not enforcement. I felt that if we could get all the trolley companies to comply and put forth these routes, it would make it much easier for the city to enforce.”

Patrick says the city would have to approve these proposals.

WTOC will keep you posted as this process moves forward.

