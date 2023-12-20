Sky Cams
‘I am so grateful:’ Habitat for Humanity donates new home to family

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, local leaders and community members came together with Habitat for Humanity to celebrate hard work paying off and to see a dream come to fruition.

Habitat for Humanity held a dedication ceremony donating one of their newly completed homes to a family right here in the Coastal Empire. The event recognized the new homeowners, the Jackson family.

The family is one of 150 families the nonprofit sponsored this year. After previously being denied, Ms. Jackson says the new home is a relief, and not only helps her, but is building community.

“I am overwhelmed, I am so grateful for everything that everyone has done to make this happen. I’m thankful for not only myself and my family, but the other families that are here and will soon be here.”

The organization is still in the process of building more homes to gift to families in need for the holidays.

Habitat Humanity says they are happy to not only build houses, but building nurturing bonds.

