Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-20-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After everyone except St. Simons started the day at or below freezing, we’ve rebounded nicely into the low to middle 50s even 59° in Jesup. We will continue to see high cirrus clouds through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop to 49° already by our 5:23pm sunset.

Daybreak Thursday lows tonight may run just a skosh warmer than early Tuesday morning, but still in the upper 20s to just above freezing at the coast. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s, 61° in Savannah with mostly sunny skies.

Friday we’ll be a just about “normal” for our highs and lows with 40/64 and mostly sunny.

Then warm up for the weekend, including Christmas Eve; morning lows starting in the upper 40s with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s. There’s a slight chance of late day showers on Christmas Eve.

The next storm system for us is west of the Rockies and a warm front will lift from the southwest slowly across the southeast, even an area of low pressure possibly forming in the northern Gulf. Rain chances go up significantly for Christmas Day and even the day after and the day after that.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady through early next week, with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MARINE...Thursday through Monday: Tranquil marine conditions will arrive Thursday as high pressure settles across the area. Northeasterly winds around 10 kt will prevail, seas will decrease to 2 to 4 ft nearshore with 4 to 5 ft in the outer Georgia waters. Sunday night into Monday, a slight uptick in winds/seas are possible.

Stay Safe and Warm!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.