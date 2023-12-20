Sky Cams
Man arrested after June Statesboro shooting

Travis Marquis Webb
Travis Marquis Webb(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after a shooting in Statesboro.

The shooting happened at Groover Homes on June 6.

39-year-old Travis Marquis Webb was arrested Dec.18 in Augusta.

Detectives believed that he had fled the area and turned the warrants over to the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for service.

Webb had active warrants for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon as well as for Parole Violation, according to police.

Webb was returned to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial.

