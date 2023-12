SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been injured in a shooting that happened at the 500 block of West 54th Street.

When Savannah Police officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

