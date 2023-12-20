More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More co-defendants indicted in the drug trafficking case of Savannah rapper Quando Rondo have now been named.

The Department of Justice says Tremaine Grant, Laron Thompson, and Jarrell Palmer are accused of being involved in illegal drug trafficking.

This all stems from a 14-count federal indictment that was partially unsealed.

The government was previously withholding their names.

Quando Rondo is currently in custody after being arrested by the FBI last week in connection to this case.

He pleaded not guilty to the one charge against him. Separately, Quando Rondo faces state drug and gang charges.

A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for the federal case.

WTOC will continue to follow all these new developments and keep you updated.

