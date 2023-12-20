New park coming to a historic Gullah Geechee neighborhood

HILTON HEAD, S.C (WTOC) - Over the past few decades the Gullah Geechee people have lost countless plots of land to developers on Hilton Head Island.

“Right now we’re looking at a lot of saplings of pine trees and wax myrtles.”

Over the next few years this area will change. The town has a preliminary plan for a new park in a historically Gullah Geechee neighborhood.

Alex Brown, who represents this area on town council, is Gullah himself and says once finished the park will host all kinds of events.

Oyster roasts, family reunions, and all sorts of things that is very complimentary to the historic neighborhood that we are currently in

The area’s story goes back generations, to a specific couple who originally owned all of this land.

“The Patterson family was a very prominent family on Hilton Head. They were one of the few families who had ways of traveling water from the mainland to bring back goods,” Alex Brown said.

Over time that family sold parts of the area to developers that’s the short-term rental properties you see here but they also sold another part to the town and that’s what will be turned into a park for the community.

”These are amazing opportunities within historic neighborhoods to really build on the history, culture and significance tell the story of these properties,” Shawn Colin said.

There’s another piece of land in Brown’s district that will be turned into a similar park, which will serve the same purpose. The councilmember saying those benefits are two-fold.

“Not only is it preserving sort of this Gullah experience because we’ll have that showcased in the park but also pushing back on gentrification to a certain degree.”

He says especially in an area where land has already been taken from the Gullah, using this plot as an opportunity to preserve the culture is crucial.

