Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the TV station said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Burlington County’s Washington Township, the station said.

“New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods,” the station said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
New Tacos + Tequila location to open in Pooler

Latest News

Many animal shelters are overcrowded, often with larger dogs. (Associated Press)
Kennel crush: Animal shelters struggling with too many dogs blame economic and housing woes
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
2 killed in news helicopter crash
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
President Joe Biden arrives at Philadelphia International Airport, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP...
In Milwaukee, Biden looks to highlight progress for Black-owned small businesses