Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy hospitalized after being attacked by dog
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Off-duty Liberty County deputy is in the hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in his Hinesville neighborhood.
According to the Hinesville Police Department, the incident occurred Monday evening just before 6 p.m. on Desert Shield Street.
The off-duty deputy was attempting to mend a fence in his yard, when officials say he was attacked by two dogs.
The man was critically injured, and airlifted to a Savannah hospital. Officials say he is responding to treatment.
Hinesville Police say there are charges pending for the owner of the dogs involved.
