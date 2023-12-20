Sky Cams
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy hospitalized after being attacked by dog

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Off-duty Liberty County deputy is in the hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in his Hinesville neighborhood.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, the incident occurred Monday evening just before 6 p.m. on Desert Shield Street.

The off-duty deputy was attempting to mend a fence in his yard, when officials say he was attacked by two dogs.

The man was critically injured, and airlifted to a Savannah hospital. Officials say he is responding to treatment.

Hinesville Police say there are charges pending for the owner of the dogs involved.

