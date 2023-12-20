Plans call for new office complex across from Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a renewed push to build an office complex across the street from Forsyth Park.

Back in September, WTOC told you that Savannah’s City Council denied a request to protect these three buildings from demolition.

In June, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission voted down a plan to demolish these buildings across from Forsyth Park’s southwest end.

But after the majority of city council members also denied a move to go a step further and officially protect these structures, new plans to demolish the buildings and put an office complex here can move forward.

David Paddison owns one of the three buildings at Whitaker Street and Park Ave.

He says he has a demolition permit that requires the approval of plans before any buildings are knocked down.

Paddison notes that those plans would ultimately call for an office complex to be built in this space with possible underground parking.

The project would aim to fix what Paddison describes as a dwindling amount of office space in downtown Savannah.

He pointed out plans that call for the transformation of the Manger Building and another high-rise office building across from Johnson Square to be turned into hotels.

“Those have been offices that have been a core of Savannah for well over a hundred years. If we don’t find some way to retain those jobs in either the Victorian District or the Historic District, they’re going to evaporate,” said Paddison.

Paddison says there is no timeline for when design plans will be ready.

He did say the proposal has received mixed reaction but ultimately hopes it will be an economic driver for this area.

