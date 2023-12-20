Pooler McDonald’s celebrates opening with $10k donations, car giveaway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - They cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new McDonald’s in Pooler.

The newest location just off I-16 on Pooler Parkway celebrated their opening by giving back.

Donating $2,500 to both Renegade Paws Rescue and the YMCA of the Costal Empire.

But perhaps one of the most exciting giveaways was a brand new car raffled off and won by one of their local General Managers.

McDonalds also making a $5,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.

That $5,000 translates to 50 family night stays at the house.

While that lump sum will go a long way, this new location means more than just easier access to fries RMHC of the Coastal Empire CEO Bill Sorochak says it also increases the money that can be donated year-round to the Ronald McDonald House locally.

“The community as a whole being able to support us with ‘round up,’ having another one to do that makes our job easier. It brings in so much money for the house, the most anyone is going to donate in that cause is 99 cents. A penny at a time adds up and it allows us to keep our doors open and the lights on 24/7 265. For our families it doesn’t matter if it’s Tuesday it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas it matters that their child is sick and they need to be 176 from those front doors and they can do that at the Ronald McDonald House.”

