Savannah city workers donate 29,000 can goods to Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City workers turned out to help a good cause Wednesday.

Team Savannah donated more than 29,000 cans of food to Second Harvest as part of their 10 Days of Giving Campaign.

Mary Jane Crouch with America’s Second Harvest says the generosity of City workers goes a long way to help families in need during the winter.

“With inflation right now and food costs going up, as you well know when you go to the grocery store, it is huge to be able to help those in our community that might otherwise not know where they’re going to get their next meal from,” Mary Jane Crouch said.

The City department that gathers the most donations get a trophy as well as bragging rights for a year, and competition is fierce.

This year, Government Operations was named the most generous service center in City government, collecting more than 3,500 cans of food.

