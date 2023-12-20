Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Savannah city workers donate 29,000 can goods to Second Harvest

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City workers turned out to help a good cause Wednesday.

Team Savannah donated more than 29,000 cans of food to Second Harvest as part of their 10 Days of Giving Campaign.

Mary Jane Crouch with America’s Second Harvest says the generosity of City workers goes a long way to help families in need during the winter.

“With inflation right now and food costs going up, as you well know when you go to the grocery store, it is huge to be able to help those in our community that might otherwise not know where they’re going to get their next meal from,” Mary Jane Crouch said.

The City department that gathers the most donations get a trophy as well as bragging rights for a year, and competition is fierce.

This year, Government Operations was named the most generous service center in City government, collecting more than 3,500 cans of food.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

New park coming to a historic Gullah Geechee neighborhood
New park coming to a historic Gullah Geechee neighborhood
THE News at 5
Savannah city workers donate 29,000 can goods to Second Harvest
THE News at 4:30
Habitat for Humanity donates new home to family
Habitat for Humanity
‘I am so grateful:’ Habitat for Humanity donates new home to family