Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Saying goodbye and good luck to Sam Bauman

Sam Bauman
Sam Bauman(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After four years at WTOC, Sam Bauman will be saying goodbye.

Sam started at WTOC the week of Thanksgiving in 2019. Moving from the Midwest and making Savannah his new home.

His passion for storytelling and compassion for people shown through his storytelling; receiving multiple Emmy nominations and other awards for sharing your stories uniquely and empathetically.

Sam’s passion for journalism was also evident in how he treated his colleagues. Always willing to lend a hand and share a word of advice. Wanting his work, and WTOC’s work, to always be the best it could be.

Sam’s final day at The Southeast News Leader will be on Friday, Dec. 22. As he moves on from journalism, the good news is that Sam will be staying in Savannah, and his next journey will be bananas.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

THE News at 4
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 217th annual meeting
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 217th annual meeting
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 217th annual meeting
New Tacos + Tequila location to open in Pooler
THE News at 11
New Tacos + Tequila location to open in Pooler