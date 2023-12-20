Saying goodbye and good luck to Sam Bauman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After four years at WTOC, Sam Bauman will be saying goodbye.

Sam started at WTOC the week of Thanksgiving in 2019. Moving from the Midwest and making Savannah his new home.

His passion for storytelling and compassion for people shown through his storytelling; receiving multiple Emmy nominations and other awards for sharing your stories uniquely and empathetically.

Sam’s passion for journalism was also evident in how he treated his colleagues. Always willing to lend a hand and share a word of advice. Wanting his work, and WTOC’s work, to always be the best it could be.

Sam’s final day at The Southeast News Leader will be on Friday, Dec. 22. As he moves on from journalism, the good news is that Sam will be staying in Savannah, and his next journey will be bananas.

