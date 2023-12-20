Sky Cams
The Stanley Cup will be in Savannah during ECHL All-Star weekend

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Stanley Cup will be in Savannah during the ECHL All-Star Classic weekend of festivities.

The trophy will be on display at several locations during the event, including at Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 14, and the ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and All-Star Game on Monday, Jan. 15. Both events are taking place at Enmarket Arena.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates’ NHL affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights, won the Stanley Cup last season.

According to the Ghost Pirates, the Stanley Cup will be making other stops around Savannah.

The ECHL’s Kelly Cup will join the Stanley Cup and will be available for viewing and pictures as part of the events.

