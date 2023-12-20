The Stanley Cup will be in Savannah during ECHL All-Star weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Stanley Cup will be in Savannah during the ECHL All-Star Classic weekend of festivities.

The trophy will be on display at several locations during the event, including at Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 14, and the ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and All-Star Game on Monday, Jan. 15. Both events are taking place at Enmarket Arena.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates’ NHL affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights, won the Stanley Cup last season.

According to the Ghost Pirates, the Stanley Cup will be making other stops around Savannah.

The ECHL’s Kelly Cup will join the Stanley Cup and will be available for viewing and pictures as part of the events.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.