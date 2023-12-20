Statesboro City Council approves pay increase for all city employees

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Statesboro approved a pay increase for city employees that now make them the leading wages in the area.

The original motion was to increase only public safety, but Councilman John Riggs made the motion to include the pay raise to all city employees.

Starting January 1st, all city employees will be seeing a significant jump in their following paychecks. The mayor of Statesboro mentioned in prior meetings that he wanted to lead the market and after Tuesday night, they will.

Nearly a $10,000 increase for Public Safety employees and an increase for city employees too.

According to the city, with the major growth happening in the area, retention is a focus as over 50% of the city employees have been with the city for less than five years and are younger than 40.

“We need to keep people, we really do.”

Under this compensation plan, firefighters will be increasing their starting pay 43k a year to 50k and police officers from 45k to 55k. An increase that the mayor says is already in paying off.

“There has been a shortage in our police department and with the announcement of this increase, we have already seen an increase in applications, and we actually just swore in some officers this morning,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

While there have been concerns about if this pay raise came if the city would be able to maintain it. The city manager says yes.

“Anticipate that there will be some added growth, and you may not have to go as far next year, but with that added growth that will also give us a chance to recoup,” said City Manager Charles Penny.

With the addition of raises for all city employees starting in the new year, the city will have to find nearly half a million dollars later down the line.

“We are in the position to be able to absorb that, but that does mean that later down the line city council is going to have to make some tough decisions when it comes to our budget and funding later on,” said Mayor McCollar.

The reason for that half a million dollar discrepancy is due to the original plan, only factoring in a raise for public safety. But after further consideration, the city council decided that it would be best to give an increase in pay to all city employees.

