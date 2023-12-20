Top Teacher : Tiffany Morris-Noble

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This is the time of year when you count your blessings.

And even though school is out right now for Christmas break, we are thankful for our WTOC Top Teachers including this week’s in Chatham County.

WTOC surprised Tiffany Morris-Noble just before the holidays at the STEM academy at Bartlett in Savannah.

“I feel she helps us a lot. She helps us to do better. She doesn’t want us to fail. I feel like she does it from her heart,” Student Cormora Jones said.

“I don’t give grades, you have to earn them. You put in the work and your work speaks for itself.”

Morris-Noble teaches AP English Language Arts and pushes her students to reach those AHA moments when it all clicks into place.

“When you have a student that you know has been struggling. and you see this student putting in the work, putting the work, and when they say Ms. Noble, I did it! Everything is right with the world now.”

“She’s very nice, she’s very kind, she’s going to push you, don’t do nothing you are not supposed to be doing. She loves you all, so don’t think she don’t,” Jones said.

“I hope that all of them go out and become very successful, and know they can do anything that they put their minds to.”

Tiffany Morris-Noble, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

