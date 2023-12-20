Union Mission, Parker’s House team up to serve meals, provide clothes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With only five days left till Christmas, Savannah non-profits are helping to give back to those who need it most.

Wednesday, Union Mission and Parker’s House helped give community members some new clothes and some warm meals.

“Some people actually care,” said community member Adam Nepveu.

Some members of Savannah’s homeless community feeling the love in the Hostess City Wednesday.

Over 500 meals were served at Parker’s House—that, and some hundreds of new warm winter clothes—all thanks to Union Mission.

The non-profit has been a constant source of support for some struggling to make ends meet in this community. Their work Wednesday helping to change their lives for the better.

“I’m grateful for it. It’s good to get a warm meal. It’s good to know I can get some warm clothes,” said Nepveu.

A collection of volunteers took part in the giveaway, many handing out these necessities to community members.

One of them, Mary Margaret, is still in high school. She says the pleasure that comes with giving back is more than worth it.

“It makes you feel so good. And it brings— It personally brings me so much joy to be able to just see the smiles on other people’s faces,” said Mary Margaret Carroll.

Just Tuesday, the city council of Savannah approved Union’s Mission Day Center to continue through next year.

In 2023 alone, this Day Center helped serve over 800 community members. These people were the beneficiaries of some 35,000 meals provided by the Organization.

Parker’s House has been part of Union Mission’s work for the past two years. Olivia Parker, whose family owns the non-profit, has continued to lend her own support here.

With many still struggling financially, she says the time to give back is now.

“This has been an incredibly tough year for people… You can give way more than just monetarily. You can give your time, you know, you can give your belongings,” said Parker.

If you’d like to help volunteer for Union Mission, you can do so by signing up on the organization’s website.

