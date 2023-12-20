‘We couldn’t miss the chance:’ Perry Lane Hotel hosts live reindeer event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You could hear the patter of hooves on one roof in Savannah Wednesday afternoon as two not-so tiny reindeer made their way to town for what has become an annual pre-Christmas sighting.

“On Comet, on Cupid.”

Onto a rooftop in downtown Savannah, that is.

“If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before, you’re going to be in the spirit when you come see live reindeer,” Johhny Mcdonald said.

Santa and a couple of his famous reindeer made an early appearance in Savannah at the Peregrin rooftop bar area at the Perry Lane Hotel making five days before Christmas seem like the main event for hundreds of families.

“We couldn’t miss the chance to see live reindeer and see Santa Claus and get to wear this awesome jacket and bring the kids out,” Chris Manley said.

“We watch a lot of Christmas movies and this kind of brought it home for us getting ready for Monday to celebrate with family. So, we’re excited to be here today,” Joia McDonald said.

This is the fourth year in a row the Perry Lane has held its live reindeer event, once again creating unique memories and an even more rare experience.

“Very, very super duper cool,” Frank Boyce said.

“The first year four years ago when they landed on our roof, it was just an exciting time and they’ve been coming back every year,” Matthew Douzuk said.

“On the roof. It’s great. On the roof, obviously. How else? They have to fly here, they’re on the roof,” Bud and Adrienne Boyce said.

Six-year old Comet and four year-old Cupid both females were called into action for the extra work this holiday season. And pre-occupied by some hay even with all the hot chocolate and treats being served, they seemed less impressed by the large crown than everyone was to see them.

“This was really cool. When I heard about the event and heard there were going to be live reindeer, we said we’ve got to bring the kids to see it. Because they’re in the Christmas spirit and this is not something you see every day.

Especially when it’s not yet Christmas Day.

“I love reindeer and Santa.”

