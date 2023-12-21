Feed the Hungry holds 15th annual Christmas dinner at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people lined up, making their way inside of the Enmarket Arena for the 15th annual Feed the Hungry dinner where they host two huge dinners every year.

One for Thanksgiving and this one for Christmas.

“Celebrating all of you, celebrating God’s love for us. Celebrating the love that our brother Representative Gilliard has and has had for years. Y’all show him some love please, can you do that for us?” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

For the organizers, they say the mission for this event is personal.

“We must never forget. You know my family was there right before, you know in 2009 right before we formed this. We found ourselves as a middle-class family, everybody gets laid off. And where do we go... we’re sitting at someone else’s table,” said Representative Carl Gilliard.

“I was once that person that was in line to receive a brown bag and I know that feeling that I had. So, therefore, I wanted to be a part of giving back to the community. So 12 years later, I’m here,” said Karen Williams, the supervisor of volunteers.

The need, over the past few years, has grown. So much so that the event was moved to the Enmarket Arena just two years ago. And Wednesday was about more than giving away hot meals. Williams organized a toy drive prior to the event.

She says it started slow...

“When I talked to WTOC we didn’t have any toys and so I was reaching out for some help with toys.”

But by the start of the event, she says they had an abundance of toys to give away.

“I just thank God that everything came through, no child will go home without a toy today.”

And Williams says the holiday season is about one thing... love.

“There’s people out here that’s hurting. And we want to be that hug and that smile that we give them when they come.”

The giving didn’t stop at a hot meal. People could also receive fresh produce to go home and cook meals for their families this holiday season.

