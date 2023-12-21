Freezing morning, warming into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Frosty conditions are around again this morning with many inland areas at or below freezing. You might need a minute or two to defrost your car!

After a very cold start, we’ll warm to the mid 50s at lunchtime. Highs warm to about 60 degrees this morning with clouds increasing through the afternoon. This evening won’t be quite as cool with temperatures still in the 50s at sunset.

Temperatures won’t drop quite as far overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s for inland areas Friday morning. Highs will rebound to the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon. If you have evening plans, the weather looks milder and dry!

If you are traveling this weekend, you’ll be greeted to warmer weather and dry roads. Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s. Highs will be close to 70 degrees on Christmas Eve. There is a chance of rain late Sunday but most of the rain will move in on Christmas itself. Keep that in mind if you are driving or flying on Monday! This looks like a soggy and mild Christmas with highs near 70 degrees.

A rain chance extends to Tuesday with drier weather arriving midweek

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

