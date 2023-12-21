Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Freezing morning, warming into the weekend

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Frosty conditions are around again this morning with many inland areas at or below freezing. You might need a minute or two to defrost your car!

After a very cold start, we’ll warm to the mid 50s at lunchtime. Highs warm to about 60 degrees this morning with clouds increasing through the afternoon. This evening won’t be quite as cool with temperatures still in the 50s at sunset.

Temperatures won’t drop quite as far overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s for inland areas Friday morning. Highs will rebound to the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon. If you have evening plans, the weather looks milder and dry!

If you are traveling this weekend, you’ll be greeted to warmer weather and dry roads. Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s. Highs will be close to 70 degrees on Christmas Eve. There is a chance of rain late Sunday but most of the rain will move in on Christmas itself. Keep that in mind if you are driving or flying on Monday! This looks like a soggy and mild Christmas with highs near 70 degrees.

A rain chance extends to Tuesday with drier weather arriving midweek

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Body cam footage of Sylvania arrest
Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest
Sam Bauman
Saying goodbye and good luck to Sam Bauman

Latest News

Andrew's Thursday AM forecast 12.21
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
WTOC First Alert Weather
Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-20-2023