Hinesville street renamed in honor of first African-American council member, Charles C. Frasier

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic day in the City of Hinesville. A street officially renamed in honor of former mayor pro tem and the first African-American man elected to city council, Charles C. Frasier.

Many community members and leaders came together to share memories and celebrate his legacy.

Located at the corner of Cherrie Murrell and South Main, the street is now called Charles C. Frasier Boulevard. His family says it is a privilege to witness the naming.

“He gave so much to the City of Hinesville. He served on the city council for 28 years and he just did so much for the community. And not to be honored for it, but because it was from his heart... and he just did a lot and you can tell from the crowd that showed up today, how much it meant to them.. as well as how much it means to my family,” said Frasier’s wife, Shirley Frasier.

The family says he played a big role in getting other streets in the city renamed to honor others so, it was a great feeling to see this come full circle.

