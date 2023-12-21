Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Hinesville street renamed in honor of former mayor Charles C. Frasier

Hinesville street renamed in honor of former mayor Charles C. Frasier
Hinesville street renamed in honor of former mayor Charles C. Frasier(WTOC)
By Jasmine Butler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic day in the city of Hinesville.

A street officially renamed Thursday in honor of former mayor Charles C. Frasier. Many community members and leaders came together to share memories and celebrate his legacy.

Located at the corner of Cherrie Murrell and South Main, the street is now called Charles C. Frasier Boulevard. His family says it is a privilege to witness the naming.

“He gave so much to the City of Hinesville. He served on the city council for 28 years and he just did so much for the community. And not to be honored for it, but because it was from his heart... and he just did a lot and you can tell from the crowd that showed up today, how much it meant to them.. as well as how much it means to my family,” said Frasier’s wife, Shirley Frasier.

The family says he played a big role in getting other streets in the city renamed to honor others so, it was a great feeling to see this come full circle.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Body cam footage of Sylvania arrest
Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Burton, the puppy.
Burton firefighters save newborn puppy
THE News at 4:30
Burton firefighters save newborn puppy
Burton House Fire
South Carolina man saves mother after home catches on fire