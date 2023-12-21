Jamie's Thursday WX Forecast 12-21-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Winter! (The 2023 winter solstice falls on Dec. 21 at 10:27 p.m. Eastern Time.) A lot of cirrus clouds around but not as thick as Wednesday and we’ve warmed! Jesup and Richmond Hill are 63° and 62° respectively and some still in the upper 50s like Statesboro and Hazlehurst. It’ll be about 54° at 5:23pm sunset. Heading out the Wayne County Christmas Parade? Temperature in Jesup at 7pm will be 47° so grab a coat and some cocoa, maybe even a blanket if sitting along the parade route.

Daybreak Friday 35° with freezing temperatures freezing along the Hwy 301 corridor. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s; wee will again see cirrus pass through overhead, but should get that filtered sunshine.

Saturday: 45/68 mostly sunny skies

Christmas Eve Day/Sunday: a mild start with a mix of sun and clouds 47-53 inland to the coast with highs nearing 70 for all of us away from the coast. Clouds increase through the afternoon and evening.

An upper low over the eastern Rockies is part of our next weather maker aka rain on Christmas. A secondary surface low developing in the ArkLaTex region will also develop.

Christmas Day/Monday: The morning will begin with middle 50s and most of us north of the Altamaha could be dry then rain increases through the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain chances remain the day after Christmas with highs in the upper 60s then a cold front will swing through and dry out mid work week.

A warm front will lift through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Temperatures will remain nearly steady and rather mild Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid/upper 60s and perhaps some locations touching 70 degrees. By mid next week temperatures will drop back to near-normal.

MARINE: Friday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Saturday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday...SUN...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Monday...SE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft; rain likely.

Stay Safe and Warm!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.