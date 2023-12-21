Liberty Co. deputy sideswiped, injured in crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County deputy is expected to be OK after being injured in a crash.

Georgia State Patrol says it happened on East Oglethorpe Highway near Brights Lake Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. They say a woman sideswiped the deputy’s car and the car they were pulling over at the time.

Troopers say the deputy was getting into the patrol car but fortunately only received minor injuries.

While the car was badly damaged, the deputy was only hit in the back by the mirror.

The driver of the stopped car was also injured.

The 33-year-old woman who troopers say hit both cars had recently received her driver’s license. She was given a ticket for failure to move over.

