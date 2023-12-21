LIST: Where to see holiday light displays in the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is only 4 days away and that means the holiday spirit is in full swing.
If you’re looking for things to do with your loved ones this week, our Michaela Romero has some places you can stop by that will for sure brighten your day...or night.
Here is a list of some of the streets you can check out in the area that was posted on Christmas Light Finder.
Pooler
Copper Creek Circle “Mr.Christmas” light display
Richmond Hill
Sweet Water Court “Going Griswold Holiday Light Display”
Mingarry Drive “Lights on Mingarry”
Rincon
Willowpegway “Smith Family” light display
Oakview Road " The Padgetts Christmas Light Display”
Statesboro
TNT Farms Christmas Lights drive through
