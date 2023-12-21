Sky Cams
LIST: Where to see holiday light displays in the Coastal Empire

Padgett's Christmas Light Display
Padgett's Christmas Light Display(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is only 4 days away and that means the holiday spirit is in full swing.

If you’re looking for things to do with your loved ones this week, our Michaela Romero has some places you can stop by that will for sure brighten your day...or night.

Here is a list of some of the streets you can check out in the area that was posted on Christmas Light Finder.

Pooler

Copper Creek Circle “Mr.Christmas” light display

Richmond Hill

Sweet Water Court “Going Griswold Holiday Light Display”

Mingarry Drive “Lights on Mingarry”

Rincon

Willowpegway “Smith Family” light display

Oakview Road " The Padgetts Christmas Light Display”

Statesboro

TNT Farms Christmas Lights drive through

