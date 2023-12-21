Martin De Porres Society of Savannah hosts 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Martin de Porres Society Of Savannah hosts their 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project Wednesday.

The local non-profit held their event at Connexion Church located on Skidaway Road.

The purpose of the project is to gather donations to help 100 children and their families who live in underserved communities within the city.

Donations range from winter hats and scarves, toys, and toiletries.

This year the organization was in partnership with the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, Toys For Tots, local churches, and private donors.

This joint effort reflects the true spirit of Christmas by bringing joy and hope to many families.

“Today here at Connexion Church, we have been truly blessed by the congregation and Pastor Culbreth for allowing us to be here with in the congregation to serve many families in our community. We’re providing joy, love, and support to familes. In the world of darkness we’re providing light and to share the love of Christ is what we’re all about,” said Gail Brown, the president of the Martin De Porres Society in Savannah.

