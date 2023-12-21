Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Martin De Porres Society of Savannah hosts 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Martin de Porres Society Of Savannah hosts their 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project Wednesday.

The local non-profit held their event at Connexion Church located on Skidaway Road.

The purpose of the project is to gather donations to help 100 children and their families who live in underserved communities within the city.

Donations range from winter hats and scarves, toys, and toiletries.

This year the organization was in partnership with the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, Toys For Tots, local churches, and private donors.

This joint effort reflects the true spirit of Christmas by bringing joy and hope to many families.

“Today here at Connexion Church, we have been truly blessed by the congregation and Pastor Culbreth for allowing us to be here with in the congregation to serve many families in our community. We’re providing joy, love, and support to familes. In the world of darkness we’re providing light and to share the love of Christ is what we’re all about,” said Gail Brown, the president of the Martin De Porres Society in Savannah.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah River and the Talmadge Bridge.
Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Eastbound lanes of Highway 80 closed in Effingham Co.
Police lights
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy hospitalized after being attacked by dogs
Tiffany Morris-Noble
Top Teacher : Tiffany Morris-Noble
Georgia shrimpers struggle amid flood of foreign imports
Head of trolley tour group discusses proposed changes