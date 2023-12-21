Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge

Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah rapper Quando Rondo has been granted bond for a federal drug charge.

Quando Rondo, whose legal name is Tyquian Bowman, was granted a $100,000 bond Thursday and will be placed on house arrest.

Bowman faces one drug charge as part of a federal indictment. The drug trafficking conspiracy he’s accused of being involved with includes meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Bowman was already out on bond for state-level drug and gang charges at the time of his arrest on these federal charges.

RELATED STORY >>> Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Body cam footage of Sylvania arrest
Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

Hinesville street renamed in honor of former mayor Charles C. Frasier
Hinesville street renamed in honor of former mayor Charles C. Frasier
Burton, the puppy.
Burton firefighters save newborn puppy
THE News at 4:30
Burton firefighters save newborn puppy
Burton House Fire
South Carolina man saves mother after home catches on fire