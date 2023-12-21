Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah rapper Quando Rondo has been granted bond for a federal drug charge.
Quando Rondo, whose legal name is Tyquian Bowman, was granted a $100,000 bond Thursday and will be placed on house arrest.
Bowman faces one drug charge as part of a federal indictment. The drug trafficking conspiracy he’s accused of being involved with includes meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.
Bowman was already out on bond for state-level drug and gang charges at the time of his arrest on these federal charges.
