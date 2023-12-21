Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah rapper Quando Rondo has been granted bond for a federal drug charge.

Quando Rondo, whose legal name is Tyquian Bowman, was granted a $100,000 bond Thursday and will be placed on house arrest.

Bowman faces one drug charge as part of a federal indictment. The drug trafficking conspiracy he’s accused of being involved with includes meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Bowman was already out on bond for state-level drug and gang charges at the time of his arrest on these federal charges.

