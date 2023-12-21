Shirley Sessions reflects on time as Mayor of Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As the year wraps up, there are several local mayors that will be wrapping up their service, including Mayor Shirley Sessions of Tybee Island.

On January 2nd, 2020, Sessions was sworn in as the first female mayor of Tybee Island. She said that there was a lot she was looking to accomplish, but the focus quickly had to shift when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt.

”We had to change our playbook very quickly when the pandemic happened, and no one knew what to expect next. We were just really focused on trying to keep our community safe,” Sessions says.

Lots of changes had to be made quickly. Among those, the decision was made to close Tybee’s beaches in March 2020. The decision was reversed by Governor Brian Kemp.. the situation starting public debate about freedoms during the pandemic.

Sessions’ comments about the situation drew national attention, just a few months into her term.

”We were seeing big numbers of people coming here from the hotspots and we did not have the capacity of resources to manage what was being mandated at the time, masks, and space distancing,” Sessions reflected.

With COVID being one of the biggest challenges of her term, Sessions says that beach renourishment was one of the biggest victories.

The previous 50-year contract was about to expire (in 2024)- putting Tybee’s most prominent natural feature at risk.

Sessions says, “My challenge was going to be to renegotiate or to find opportunities to get that contract extended, and that was a big goal.”

With backing from local representatives in Congress, primarily Senator Jon Ossoff and Representative Buddy Carter, the US Army Corps of Engineers will now partner with Tybee on beach renourishment and storm risk management until 2036. The Senator thanked Sessions for her help in getting support for the bill.

Another big challenge, and one that will continue past her term, Sessions says, is the prominence of unpermitted events on the island.

2023′s Orange Crush saw 50,000 people flock to the 3-mile island, effectively shutting it down and overwhelming public resources. Since the incident- Sessions has been working with state leaders on legislation to prevent the same thing from happening again.

”[We need] Some type of bill, a house bill, that would help municipalities like Tybee go after the promoters who are promoting these giant events without a permit, and to have some serious consequences built in,” says Sessions.

Overall- Sessions says she believes the future of the island is bright. As far as what she’ll remember most: the people.

“Tybee has a year-round population of people who want visitors, and they want them to be respectful, and yet have a good time. So I learned the importance of building relationships and sustaining those relationships and understanding that it’s a two way street. What can we do for you, and how can we help us? Those were a lot of really good memories, having the opportunity to connect with people I otherwise wouldn’t have connected with.”

As for what’s next for Sessions, she says she’ll be staying on Tybee and getting back into real estate with her sister (she had relinquished her license while she was Mayor to avoid any conflicts of interest). She says she also wants to get involved with some local animal rescues- because animals are also very, very close to her heart.

Brian West will take over as Mayor of Tybee after the new year.

