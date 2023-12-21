SLED: Suspect arrested for killing twin brothers in Jasper County
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - State agents say they’ve arrested a suspect for the shooting and killing of twin brothers in Jasper County.
Warrants for the arrest of Jamar Smith-Hagood, of Beaufort County, say he’s seen on security cameras shooting towards the victims. That’s after they say a fight broke out between two groups in a parking lot on Riverwalk Boulevard.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that shooting killed 24-year-old twins Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Smith-Hagood was booked into the Jasper County Jail on Wednesday.
