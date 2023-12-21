Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

SLED: Suspect arrested for killing twin brothers in Jasper County

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - State agents say they’ve arrested a suspect for the shooting and killing of twin brothers in Jasper County.

Warrants for the arrest of Jamar Smith-Hagood, of Beaufort County, say he’s seen on security cameras shooting towards the victims. That’s after they say a fight broke out between two groups in a parking lot on Riverwalk Boulevard.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that shooting killed 24-year-old twins Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Smith-Hagood was booked into the Jasper County Jail on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
Body cam footage of Sylvania arrest
Body cam, incident report tell 2 sides of Sylvania arrest
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah
Man injured in shooting on W. 54th St. in Savannah

Latest News

Liberty Co. deputy sideswiped, injured in crash
Sessions chose not to run for Mayor again and will vacate the position after the new year
Shirley Sessions reflects on time as Mayor of Tybee Island
Martin De Porres Society of Savannah hosts 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project
Martin De Porres Society of Savannah hosts 38th annual Christmas Blessings Outreach Project
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy hospitalized after being attacked by dogs