SLED: Suspect arrested for killing twin brothers in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - State agents say they’ve arrested a suspect for the shooting and killing of twin brothers in Jasper County.

Warrants for the arrest of Jamar Smith-Hagood, of Beaufort County, say he’s seen on security cameras shooting towards the victims. That’s after they say a fight broke out between two groups in a parking lot on Riverwalk Boulevard.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that shooting killed 24-year-old twins Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Smith-Hagood was booked into the Jasper County Jail on Wednesday.

