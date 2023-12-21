Sky Cams
South Carolina man saves mother after home catches on fire

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Wednesday, a Lowcountry man saved his mother from a house fire in the Grays Hill neighborhood.

In the early afternoon, a man drove past his mother’s home in Grays Hill and saw smoke coming from it. After a quick 911 call, he ran in to the home, helped his mom evacuate, and slowed down the fire with baking soda and a fire extinguisher. The fire was caused by unattended cooking on the stove.

Firefighters said that in most cases, fires in homes like these are incredibly dangerous since they spread quickly. The son’s quick response was possibly life-saving.

“The house was full of smoke, and carbon monoxide can be very lethal at low doses, only 1%. It could exasperate health issues or cause some significant respiratory issues, so if she was in the house much longer, she would have definitely suffered some issues with some smoke, so he definitely prevented significant injury and possibly yes, could have possibly saved her life as well,” said Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District.

Assistant Chief Byrne says to make sure your home has an up-to-date fire extinguisher and to check your smoke alarms.

