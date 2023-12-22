Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

2 people arrested after home invasion in Statesboro

(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are facing charges following a home invasion in Statesboro.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at The Vault Apartments on Statesboro Place Circle around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers say they found shell casings, blood, and damage to an apartment.

The residents told detectives a masked man and two women forced their way inside.

Police say there was a struggle and one of the residents shot the masked man.

Police found the wounded suspect, 21-year-old Zion Cornelius, being treated at the hospital. Evan County Sheriff’s deputies and Claxton Police officers responded to the hospital and found Cornelius and his girlfriend.

Cornelius and his girlfriend, Antania Sanders were arrested and charged with Home Invasion and Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quando Rondo
More co-defendants named in drug trafficking case of Quando Rondo
SLED: Suspect arrested for killing twin brothers in Jasper County
Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast
Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Travelers make their way through a security at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport expecting busiest travel day Friday
Hinesville street renamed in honor of first African-American council member, Charles C. Frasier
“Ceasefire Caroling"
“Ceasefire Caroling” held in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
THE News at 11
“Ceasefire Caroling” held in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza