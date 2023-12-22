2 people arrested after home invasion in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are facing charges following a home invasion in Statesboro.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at The Vault Apartments on Statesboro Place Circle around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers say they found shell casings, blood, and damage to an apartment.

The residents told detectives a masked man and two women forced their way inside.

Police say there was a struggle and one of the residents shot the masked man.

Police found the wounded suspect, 21-year-old Zion Cornelius, being treated at the hospital. Evan County Sheriff’s deputies and Claxton Police officers responded to the hospital and found Cornelius and his girlfriend.

Cornelius and his girlfriend, Antania Sanders were arrested and charged with Home Invasion and Aggravated Assault.

