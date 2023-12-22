Sky Cams
Animals at Effingham Co. Animal Shelter enjoy Christmas feast

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a meowy Christmas and a barking good time at the Effingham County Animal Shelter Friday.

Rescue group Guardians of Effingham Animals prepared a Christmas feast for the shelter dogs and cats.

Volunteers were able to feed around 40 fury friends, with approximately 21 dogs and 19 cats.

The bowls were loaded with turkey, pumpkin puree, blueberries, and mixed vegetables.

The director of the rescue group says she hopes this will bring in more awareness to increase the chances of an animal getting adopted or fostered.

If you are interested in fostering please step up because we need fosters more than ever now because all the rescues are full and they’re begging for fosters and last thing anybody here wants is to let an animal go, because our goal is to make sure each animal gets a home,” said director Nikita Dave.

One of those dogs, Pip, has been at the shelter for nine months and desperately needs a companion. They ask if you are interested, to get in contact by going on their website or going to the shelter in person.

